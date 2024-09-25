Home News Homecoming Court Homecoming CourtSeptember 25, 2024News Pictured left to right: Freshman maid, Brooke Ott; Sophomore maid, Kamiah Gerth; Junior maid, Paige Bennett; Senior maids, Bayli Teel, Hannah Hayward, and Brooke Graves; Junior maid, Isabella Zamora; Sophomore maid, Kaydence Vetor; and Freshman maid, Khloe Gates. Photo submitted by Tayler Lynch By Tayler Lynch Congratulations to the 2024 Y-S Panther Football Homecoming Court! We will celebrate our royalty with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday,… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Wild Herbal Field Trip & Medicinal Plant Symposium Returns