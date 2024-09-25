Friday Night Lights

The opening coin toss was won by Berryville in the home opener Friday night at Panther Stadium in Yellville. The captains for your Yellville-Summit Panthers were #5 Kyloh Koksma, #53 Cashton Tilton and #24 Noah Layton for Friday night. Photo by Sherri Keiter
By Robert Lyons The Yellville-Summit Panthers (Y-S) played host to the Berryville Bobcats Friday, September 20, at 7 p.m. in Panthers Stadium. The stadium was…

