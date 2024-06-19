MCNHA 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Cody Downs, son of Kelli Dye, is a graduate of Flippin High School. Cody plans to attend Harding University and major in dentistry.
submitted by Cassie Gilley, MC Nursing Home Auxiliary, Inc. Every year The Marion County Nursing Home Auxiliary, Inc., (MCNHA) awards several $1,000 scholarships to eligible…

