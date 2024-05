Ray O’Dell of Springdale

Ray Lee O’Dell, 67, Springdale, passed away on April 20, 2024. He was born on August 6, 1956, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Loren and Vaniva (Neely) O’Dell.

Ray leaves behind many friends and family.

