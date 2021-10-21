Road Closure Update By Editor | October 21, 2021 | 0 The Marion County Judge announced the road closure of MC 7055, also known as Old Dump Road, has reopened to the public as of Thursday, October 21. Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Update on Road Closure for MC 8060 October 22, 2021 | No Comments » Temporary lane Closure of HWY 178 across Bull Shoals Dam October 15, 2021 | No Comments » Offices Closed for Turkey Trot October October 5, 2021 | No Comments » AGFC commission meeting August 26, 2021 | No Comments »