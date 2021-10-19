2A North Volleyball Tournament results

Flippin- Monday, October 18

Yellville-Summit Panthers 3

Marshall Bobcats 2

Flippin Bobcats 3

Salem Greyhounds 0

Cotter Warriors 3

Izard County Cougars 0

Quitman Bulldogs 3

Alpena Leopards 0

Tuesday, October 19

Quitman Bulldogs 3

Yellville-Summit Panthers 1

Flippin Bobcats 3

Cotter Warriors 0

Championship Thursday, October 21

Quitman Bulldogs vs. Flippin Bobcats at 6:30 p.m.

Third Place game

Cotter Warriors vs. Yellville-Summit Panthers at 5 p.m.

Every game matters. The remaining games will determine State Tournament seeding. Quitman and Flippin are playing for the 2A North number 1 seed. Cotter and Yellville-Summit are playing for the 2A North number 3 seed. The lower a teams is seeded the higher the team they will be playing against at the State Tournament. Good luck to all four teams and leave it all on the court.

