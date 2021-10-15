Temporary lane Closure of HWY 178 across Bull Shoals Dam

Mountain Home- One lane of the Highway 178 bridge across Bull Shoals Dam will close from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 20 and one lane of the Highway 177 bridge across Norfork Dam will close from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 21 to conduct routine bridge inspections.

Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete. Traffic lights will be present to assist with the flow of traffic, but motorists should plan for additional travel time especially with school being in session.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies.