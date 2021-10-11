| logout
Safety Alert: Marion County road MC 8060 will be closed
Marion County Judge John Massey is closing MC 8060 to make repairs to the bridge at Sister Creek Bridge. The bridge has sustained damage and road will be closed to make repairs for the safety of residents.
Time frame for closure is unknown at this time. Massey public safety comes first and he will notify the public when repairs have been completed and road is safe to reopen.
The Mountaineer Echo will post updates as the become available.