USACE reminds everyone to be water safe this Labor Day weekend

Little Rock- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District reminds everyone to practice good water safety habits over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Drowning is the leading cause of recreation related fatalities at USACE projects. Of these fatalities, 84 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket.

With that in mind, here are some tips to help keep you safe while recreating at the lakes and rivers. Learn to swim, stick to designated swim areas, never let your children swim by themselves, boat sober and always wear your life jacket when on or near water.

Following these safety tips can help make your family’s holiday a safe and enjoyable one. Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock