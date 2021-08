You are hereby notified that Commissioners of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will meet on the following date and times to consider any business that may be brought before the Commission. Unless otherwise stated, meetings will be held at the AGFC offices, 2 Natural Resources Dr. in Little Rock.

Thursday, Aug. 26 10 a.m. Meeting to discuss forest health and management at the AGFC office, 2 Natural Resources Dr. in Little Rock.