Marion County Re-opens

Marion County Offices and Library will re-open to the public effective Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Transfer Station customer will be allowed to unload their own vehicles beginning Monday, August 2, 2021.

Marion County District Court will return to their regular schedule on August 2.

If there are questions about court schedule for Judges Putman, Bailey, or Copeland please contact Circuit Clerk at 870-449-6226.

For questions about Judge Layton’s court schedule, contact the Trial Court Administrator at 870-425-8625.

For all other questions, contact Marion County Judge John Massey’s office at 870-443-6231.