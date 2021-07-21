Vaccine Clinic at ASUMH

Community-wide COVID-19 Vaccine Event to be held at ASUMH

Vaccines will be available Monday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Trout Room at Vada Sheid Community Development Center.

Mountain Home, AR — Baxter Regional Medical Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Baxter County Health Unit will host a community-wide COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Monday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Trout Room at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of ASUMH.

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines will be available for anyone aged 12 and older. Patients below the age of 18 wishing to receive the vaccine must have a parent or guardian present at the time of administration. Vaccine recipients will need to return to the same location in three weeks, on Monday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is a walk-in event, and appointments are not required. Masks are encouraged and appreciated, and everyone attending will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry. Please bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our community, we urge everyone to use caution in large groups of people, wash your hands often, wear a mask and get vaccinated. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe, easy and available at no cost to the recipient. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic