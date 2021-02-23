Yellville issues water advisory

Due to abnormal water usage associated with the cold weather event last week, the CITY OF YELLVILLE water system is asking all customers to CONSERVE WATER and to CHECK all property FOR LEAKS. We are also asking the public to INFORM the WATER DEPARTMENT at (870) 449-5210 IF you are experiencing LOW PRESSURE, NO WATER or suspect a MAJOR LEAK. As the water department continues working diligently to resolve this issue we want all users to be aware of the situation and that boil orders and water restrictions may be put into place until the system is back to normal operation.