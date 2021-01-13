Boil Order Advisory for Flippin

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a Boil Water notice issued by J.L. Wagoner for the portion of the system from 2nd & Main to 4th & Main in Flippin, involving approx. 20 customers on Jan. 12, 2021. All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.