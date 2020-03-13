BRMC initiates new coronavirus precautions

Baxter Regional Medical Center is closely monitoring the confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas and is moving to take additional safety precautions. While there are no known exposures for any Baxter Regional patients or employees, these elevated precautions have been established with the health and safety of patients and employees as their top concern.

Since the reported case in Arkansas, Baxter Regional is taking the following steps to keep you and your community safe from infection:

A COVID-19 Taskforce has been assembled and will meet daily (Monday-Friday).

All access points into Baxter Regional Medical Center will be restricted to the flowing entrances: Main Entrance (Open Monday-Friday, 5AM-5PM) Medical Arts Entrance (Open Monday-Friday, 5AM-5PM) Emergency Room Entrance (Open 24/7 all days of the week).

All patients and visitors will be temperature screened at the entrances mentioned above before they will be granted access into the facility.

In the interest of keeping patients safe and in preparation for COVID-19 all non-essential visitors at Baxter Regional Medical Center are suspended from entering the facility (limit 2 visitors per patient over the age of 12, to be designated by the patient) until further notice.

Baxter Regional will continue to communicate regularly with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an effort to share resources and information pertaining to COVID-19. Collaboration between various community officials and leaders will be ongoing to ensure that patients and employees remain safe and informed.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 from Baxter Regional go to:

https://www.baxterregional.org