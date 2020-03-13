Area event cancellations

YELLVILLE EASTER EGG HUNT The Community Compassion Center and Yellville Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg hunt scheduled for April 4th at the city park has been canceled.

HOSPICE OF THE OZARKS Due to concern over the Coronavirus, Hospice of the Ozarks Growing Through Grief Support Groups and the Caregivers Support Groups will be suspended for two weeks and will resume the week of March 30th. For information, contact Charlotte Repp at 870-508-1771.

PEEL FIRE DEPT PANCAKE BREAKFAST PVFRD auxiliary decided to postpone indefinitely the pancake breakfast (scheduled for March 21st) due to the growing coronavirus concerns.

FIRST IMPACT FOUNDATION CRASH REENACTMENT Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19 virus and the

concern for the health of students and adults attending the First Impact Foundation Crash Reenactment event scheduled for 10am next Wednesday March 18th at ASUMH it has been advised that postpone the event. The reenactment will be tentatively rescheduled for April 22nd 2020 at 10am and remain on the ASUMH Campus.