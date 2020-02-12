Shooting in Flippin leaves one dead

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in Flippin last evening, February 11. According to ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, local law enforcement went to a residence where they found one person dead and two others injured.

Sadler said officers encountered a suspect at the scene who was shot by police. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released soon.