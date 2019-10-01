Employee threatens shooting at Ranger

According to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Ranger Boat Company located in Flippin, Arkansas regarding an employee who had made verbal threats to come to the factory and start shooting people.

Upon arrival, Investigators learned of the subject in question, Robert Aguado, age 29 of Yellville, Arkansas was allegedlyresponsible for the threats that had been made. Subsequently, a BOLO was issued for Mr. Aguado’s vehicle, which deputies located on State Highway 14 , south of Yellville.

A traffic stop was initiated and Mr. Aguado was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Marion County Law Enforcement Center and was charged with Terroristic Threatening 1st Degree (Class D felony) and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License (A/AN unclassified misdemeanor). His bond was set at $5,000.00 and he is currently out on said bond awaiting a first court appearance.