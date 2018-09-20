The Mountaineer Echo Has Moved
We like to keep people on their toes, so we moved again this year! Our new office is at 111 E. Main St. in Flippin (where RiverNet Computer Solutions was/left of where Diego’s Fresh Mex is/right of where Kyle’s Barbershop was).
Contact information is still the same.
Phone number: (870) 453-3731
Fax number: (870) 453-3071
News and information email: estesd@suddenlinkmail.com
Advertising and circulation: mtnecho@gmail.com
Mailing address:
P.O. Box 1199
Flippin, AR 72634-1199
https://www.flippinonline.com