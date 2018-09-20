The Mountaineer Echo Has Moved

We like to keep people on their toes, so we moved again this year! Our new office is at 111 E. Main St. in Flippin (where RiverNet Computer Solutions was/left of where Diego’s Fresh Mex is/right of where Kyle’s Barbershop was).

Contact information is still the same.

Phone number: (870) 453-3731

Fax number: (870) 453-3071

News and information email: estesd@suddenlinkmail.com

Advertising and circulation: mtnecho@gmail.com

Mailing address:

P.O. Box 1199

Flippin, AR 72634-1199

https://www.flippinonline.com