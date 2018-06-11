Marion County Election Commission meeting By Editor | June 11, 2018 | 0 The Marion County Election Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at 139 MC 5048 (Altronics Rd.) in Yellville. The agenda will include a vote on new equipment to be used in the November general election. The public is invited to attend. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Arkansas Department of Transportation seeking public input for highway safety June 7, 2018 | No Comments »