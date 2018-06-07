Arkansas Department of Transportation seeking public input for highway safety

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting in Flippin to present and discuss the proposed plans to create a northbound left turn lane from State Highway 178 to State Highway 202, create a southbound left turn lane from State Highway 178 to State Highway 980 and to selectively widen sections of shoulders.

Visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments. The meeting will follow an open house format and will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at the Flippin old elementary school in the cafeteria, 209 Alford Street.

For more information, contact the ARDOT’s Public Information Office at (501) 569-2000 or info@ardot.gov.