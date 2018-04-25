Marion County inmate death under investigation

According to a press release from Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans, on Saturday, April 21, at approximately 7:44 pm, an inmate at the Marion County Jail, Mathew Stephenson, 40, became acutely ill. After assessment by the jailer, a call was immediately placed for first responders and an ambulance.

Stephenson was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center. He was non-responsive until his arrival at Baxter Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at Baxter Regional Medical Center. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death. The death is still under investigation.