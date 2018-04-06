Yellville Chamber drops Turkey Trot

In a press release Friday morning, the Yellville Area Chamber of Commerce made the following announcement:

After much consideration, discussion, and soul-searching, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Yellville Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer be the promoter of the Turkey Trot festival.

For many years, we have enjoyed the days of a family-friendly festival that served as a homecoming; an occasion every fall to gather and enjoy a parade, live music, crafts, festival food, and camaraderie. We feel we can no longer deliver the same experience that we have enjoyed in years past.

Our decision was not entered into lightly. Safety concerns, rising costs, and loss of funding were some of the determining factors in making this decision. As a chamber of commerce, our goal is to help our local businesses grow and the festival has been more detrimental to them than prosperous.

We remain committed to the Yellville area and appreciate the support that our community has given us over the years and hope that you will continue to support us in our efforts to promote our area.