Boater ed course

Attention all interested volunteers for BSWR

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will be hosting a free boater education course for anyone interested in helping out with the lake cruises on Bull Shoals Lake. The course is required for anyone wishing to Captain the tour boat but is optional if you plan on being a first mate.

The course will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Bull Shoals Visitor Center conference room. There is no cost for this course, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot as soon as possible by calling Zachary Fisher at (870) 445-3629 or emailing zach.fisher@arkansas.gov