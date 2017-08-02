Closure over Bull Shoals Dam

One lane of Highway 178 Across Bull Shoals dam to temporarily close

One lane of Highway 178 bridge across Bull Shoals Dam will be closed for a periodic bridge inspection from 7:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. Aug. 9, weather permitting.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, and obey flagmen. Corps officials also ask travelers to plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For more information contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

