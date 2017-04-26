Bull Shoals Dam bridge closure

Highway 178 bridge across Bull Shoals Dam to temporarily close

The Corps of Engineers must close both lanes of Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 27 to remove equipment on Bull Shoals Dam.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, obey flagmen, and operate cautiously around equipment and work crews.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock